Reports: Premier League champions Manchester City make Japanese midfielder their first January transfer

Manchester City have reportedly signed Japanese midfielder Ko Itakura and immediately loaned him out to FC Groningen in the Dutch league.

Itakura, 21, played for Kawasaki Frontale in the J1 League before being snapped up by the English club. He has then been loaned to Eredivisie side FC Groningen immediately, the Dutch club announced.

However, no official confirmation of the signing has been forthcoming from Manchester City.

Itakura is a defensive midfielder who is more than comfortable filling in at center back as well. He has turned out 6 times for the Japanese U21 squad and scored 2 goals. He has 55 club appearances to his name, scoring 4 goals and setting up 4 more.

However, he has not traveled with the Japanese senior squad to partake in the ongoing AFC Asian Cup 2019 tournament.

Manchester City have been in the market for a long term replacement for Fernandinho in the base of midfield for some time now. The Brazilian is a vital cog in how City play football, but is already 33 and is nearing the end of his prime.

Itakura, who will be on loan at Groningen till 2020, may be the perfect replacement for him should he make a success of his stint in Netherlands.

Manchester City currently sit in second spot in the Premier League table and trail leaders Liverpool by 4 points, with 16 games to go till the end of the season.