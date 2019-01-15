AFC Asian Cup 2019: 5 key facts ahead of Australia vs Syria

Defending champions Australia take on Syria in their final AFC Asian Cup 2019 group stage match at the Khalifa bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Socceroos are second on the Group B table behind Jordan, who defeated them on Matchday 1 of the tournament. Australia then registered a 3-0 win over Palestine to set things straight.

Highlights – Palestine vs Australia

Syria, on the other hand, only have one point from two matches and are third on the table. They need to defeat the defending champions to qualify as one of the top two teams from the group.

Here are five key facts ahead of the Australia vs Syria encounter.

1) Australia have conceded more than one goal in an Asian cup match only once

The Asian Cup defending champions have only conceded 11 goals in the 18 matches they’ve played in the continental showpiece. More so, they have conceded more than one goal in an Asian cup match only once.

It was against Iraq in 2007 that the Socceroos conceded three goals and went on to lose the match 3-1. Since then, no team has been able to hit more than a goal against them.

2) Syria’s unwanted record

Syria haven’t scored a single goal in their two Asian Cup matches in this edition. They drew 0-0 with Palestine in their tournament opener and then lost 2-0 against Jordan in the second match.

They have never gone three Asian Cup matches without scoring but tonight could be that first instance.

3) Omar Al-Soma has scored the only two goals for Syria against Australia

Omar Al-Soma, Syria – Player To Watch

Widely regarded as one of the best strikers in Asia, Omar Al-Soma is the only Syrian player to have scored against Australia. Syria have played two matches against the Socceroos and Al-Soma got on the scoresheet both the times.

However, on both the occasions, he didn’t end up on the winning side as Syria lost one (2-1) of those matches and drew another (1-1).

4) Most shots in a match yet no goal

Though Syria haven’t scored a goal at the AFC Asian Cup 2019 so far, it’s not that they haven’t tried to get on the scoresheet. In both their matches, two of their players had the most shots in the match.

While Omar Al Soma had six shots against Palestine on Matchday 1, Omar Khrbin amassed as many shots against Jordan in their second encounter.

5) H2H record

Australia and Syria have played each other twice in their history. The first match was played on 5th October 2017, a match which the Socceroos won 2-1.

Five days later the two teams met yet again but this time Syria were able to hold Australia for a 1-1 draw.