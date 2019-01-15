LIVE: AFC Asian Cup 2019 – Palestine vs Jordan

Hello & welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s live blog for the AFC Asian Cup 2019 Group B encounter between Palestine and Jordan.

The day of reckoning for Group B has come. After India were eliminated from the competition last night, one more team will join them tonight from Group B. As it stands, three of the four Group B teams haven’t been able to secure their position yet and could face elimination from the first stage of the competition.

One of those teams is Palestine. The Knights showed grit and determination in their first match, as they held on to draw against Syria despite being down to ten men. However, they couldn’t hold back 2015 AFC Asian Cup Champions Australia and went down 3-0.

Their opponents on the night, Jordan, have been one of the success stories of the competition so far, as the West Asians secured their passage through to the Round-of-16 after beating heavyweights Australia and Syria.

