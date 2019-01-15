AFC Asian Cup 2019: Thailand’s star midfielder ruled out of the tournament due to injury

According to reports, Thailand star midfielder Sanrawat Dechmitr has been ruled out of the rest of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 after suffering a back injury during training.

Sanrawat, who has played a key role for Thailand in the recent yers, had suffered the injury during the training for the War Elephants’ final group match against hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The playmaker had come on as a substitute in Thailand’s 1-0 victory over Bahrain in their second match, but failed to make it to the match day squad as his team drew 1-1 with UAE and ensured qualification to the knockout stages of the continental championship.

And it looks like the 29-year-old Bangkok United man will not be able to recover his fitness to help Thailand in their Round of 16 clash against either of China PR or Korea Republic.

Sanrawat will head back to Thailand immedietly for medical treatment.