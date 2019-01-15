AFC Asian Cup 2019: 5 key facts ahead of Palestine vs Jordan

Palestine will face Jordan in Group B of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 on Tuesday with the hope of defeating the Jordanians and securing a spot in the Round of 16 of the continual championship.

Jordan have already booked their spot in the knockout stages as the group winners defeating defending champions Australia and Syria in their first two games, while Palestine needs a victory to progress.

So, we take a look at the five key facts surrounding the game.

1) Key player suspended for Jordan

Jordan will be without their key man Musa Al-Taamari in their final group game against the Lions of Canaan after the attacker was shown his second yellow card of the tournament in the previous game with Syria resulting in a one-match suspension.

Al-Taamari has been involved in all three of Jordan’s goals at the AFC Asian Cup 2019so far — one goal and two assists. He also attempted three more shots than any other teammate at the tournament in the opening two matches.

Will Al-Taamari be missed or is it some well-deserved rest for Jordan’s hero?

2) Palestine cannot find the back of the net!

Palestine only made their continental championship debut the previous edition of the tournament held at Australia in 2015.

Highlights – Palestine vs Australia

However, they have failed to score in four different AFC Asian Cup final matches since then. This is more blanks that any other team during that period.

3) Jordan ran out winners in their last meeting

The two teams have met only once in the Asian Cup before, and it isn’t good reading for Palestine if you take a look back to that game.

The outcome was a 5-1 win for the Jordanians in the group stages of the Asian Cup 2015 and is still Jordan’s biggest-ever win at the tournament.

4) Palestine have only avoided defeated once in the Asian Cup

Palestine have lost four of their five games in the Asian Cup conceding 14 whilst scoring just once.

They lost to Japan, Jordan and Iraq in the group stages of the Asian Cup 2015 to crash out of the competition.

They began the Asian Cup 2019 collecting their first-ever point from the tournament in a goalless draw against Syria before losing to Australia 3-0 in their last game.

5) Jordan can top the group if they avoid defeat

Anything other than a defeat against Palestine will mean that Jordan will top Group B of the Asian Cup 2019.

Highlights – Jordan vs Syria

This will be for the first time that they will be topping a group in what is their fourth appearance in the Asian Cup. And to do that in a group featuring defending champions Australia will be extra sweet for them.