LIVE: AFC Asian Cup 2019 – Australia vs Syria

Hello & welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s live blog for the AFC Asian Cup 2019 Group B encounter between Australia and Syria.

Group A of the AFC Asian Cup reached an entertaining end as a late Bahrain goal saw India crash out. As a result, Bahrain joined Thailand and UAE, to progress through to the knockout stages.

Today will see Group B reach a similar end, as Australia, Syria, and Palestine make one last push to join Jordan in the knockout stages. Defending Champions Australia got off to a bad start at this year’s AFC Asian Cup, as they lost their opening match to Jordan.

However, the Socceroos managed to bounce back in their second game, against Palestine, scoring three unanswered goals in the process. On the other hand, Syria were dealt a massive blow in their quest for qualification, as Jordan ran out 2-0 winners.

Both the teams go into Match Day 3 knowing that maximum points would guarantee their passage to the knockout stages.

You can follow our LIVE Match Blog here: