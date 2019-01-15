AFC Asian Cup 2019: IR Iran vs Iraq, live stream, updates, when and where to watch

It’s finally here! The 2019 AFC Asian Cup has arrived. 24 of the best teams in Asia will compete in the biggest-ever iteration of the competition to claim the coveted trophy. Group D’s third match-day kicks off on January 16 with Iraq taking on Iran.

For the first time ever, twenty-four nations will compete in the pan-Asian competition instead of the usual sixteen. As such two additional groups have been added from which the two best teams and best of the third-placed teams will progress.

When to watch?

Iraq play Iran on the third match-day of Group D in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 – January 16 at the Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium, Dubai. It will be LIVE from 8:00 PM local time (12:00 AM SGT/HKT).

Where to watch?

Viewers from Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Burma and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Asia network to watch the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

Indian fans, meanwhile, can follow the competition on Star Sports.

Football fans in Iran can check the IRIB affiliate channels to watch the tournament, while Australian viewers can also tune into FOX Sports.

Furthermore, Football fans in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) can follow the match on beIN SPORTS CONNECT, as well as on beIN MAX 1 and beIN MAX 2.

Fans can also follow the live coverage of the match via our Live Blog on FOXSportsAsia.com.

