AFC Asian Cup 2019: Korea Republic vs China PR, live stream, updates, when and where to watch

It’s finally here! The 2019 AFC Asian Cup has arrived. 24 of the best teams in Asia will compete in the biggest-ever iteration of the competition to claim the coveted trophy. Group C’s final matchday kicks off on January 16 with Korea Republic taking on China PR.

South Korea and China play against each other on the third match-day of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 – Group C in Abu Dhabi. The two are paired alongside Kyrgyz Republic and Philippines in Group C of the competition.

For the first time ever, twenty-four nations will compete in the pan-Asian competition instead of the usual sixteen. As such two additional groups have been added from which the two best teams and best of the third-placed teams will progress.

When to watch?

South Korea play China 0n matchday 3 of the AFC Asian Cup – Group C on January 16 at the Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi. It will be LIVE from 5:30 PM local time (9:30 PM SGT/HKT).

Where to watch?

Viewers from Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Burma and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Asia network to watch the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

India fans, meanwhile, can follow the competition on Star Sports.

Football fans in Iran can check the IRIB affiliate channels to watch the tournament, while Australian viewers can also tune into FOX Sports.

Furthermore, Football fans in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) can catch the action on beIN SPORTS CONNECT, as well as on beIN MAX 1 and beIN MAX 2.

Football fans in the China can tune in to Star Sports 2 China, CCTV-5 or PPTV Sport China.

Korean supporters can catch the coverage on JTBC3 Fox Sports.

Fans can also follow the live coverage of the match via our Live Blog on FOXSportsAsia.com.