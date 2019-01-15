AFC Asian Cup 2019 Predicted XI: Australia vs Syria

Australia enter the match looking to make it 2 wins out of 2 while Syria need a victory to give themselves a chance of progression in the AFC Asian Cup 2019.
Defending Champions Australia lost their opening group game against Jordan but bounced back with a resounding 3-0 victory against Palestine in the second game. It’s now all about getting another win under their belts and moving to the knockout stages with confidence for them.
Syria, on the other hand, have 1 point from 2 games and need a win to give themselves a chance of qualifying.
Australia are without the services of defender Trent Sainsbury and need to bring in a replacement for him. Matthew Leckie is still injured and is not likely to play a part either. And star midfielder Tom Rogic is on a yellow card – meaning that Robbie Kruse may come in for him too.
Australia: 4-2-3-1
Goalkeeper:Mathew Ryan
Defenders: Aziz Behich, Milos Degenek, Matthew Jurman, Rhyan Grant
Midfielders: Jackson Irvine, Mark Milligan, Chris Ikonomidis, Robbie Kruse, Awe Mabil
Forwards: Jamie Maclaren
Goalkeeper: Ibrahim Alma
Defenders: Moayad Ajan, Ahmad Al Salih, Jehad Al Baour, Abd Al Malek Anezan
Midfielders: Zaher Midani, Tamer Haj Mohamad; Fahd Youssef, Omar Khrbin, Osama Omari
Forward: Omar Al Soma
