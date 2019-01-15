Interim head coach Sirisak Yodyardthai has expressed his delight in helping the Thailand national team reach the knockout stages of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Thailand drew 1-1 with hosts UAE in their final group match enabling them to progress as the second-placed team in Group A and completed a turnaround after starting the tournament with a 4-1 defeat to India.

“Before the game today, I was worried because coming into this match, we knew it would be tough against the hosts, but the team was well prepared to play,” said Sirisak who took charge after the sacking of Milovan Rajevac.

“The other game had to be accounted for because it could go either way but here we are, we have qualified and I’m very happy for the Thai fans,” said Sirisak who saw India, the team that started the day ahead of them in the group, lose 1-0 to Bahrain in the other game and crash out of the continental tournament.

“After the defeat against India, things weren’t looking so good for our team and when I came in, things needed to change,” he said.

“We inserted determination and motivation into the team and in the last two games I could see the players were determined to do better and get a positive result. I’m very proud and very happy and so grateful that we have made history for the Thai national team,” he said.

Thailand will now play either China PR or Korea Republic in the Round of 16 of Asian Cup 2019.