AFC Asian Cup 2019 Predicted XI: Palestine V Jordan

Palestine enter their final group game in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 needing a win in order to progress, while for high flying Jordan, it’s all about preserving the momentum.

Jordan have already qualified for the knockout stages of the AFC Asian Cup after beating Australia 1-0 in their opening encounter and following it up with a comfortable 2-0 win against Syria.

They will likely be looking to maintain their momentum and for that reason, may not tweak their starting lineup too much. A loss now may be disastrous for confidence.

Palestine, on the other hand, enter the match with a single minded focus – to win at all costs in order to progress.

Jonathan Cantillana is out for Palestine while Mousa Suleiman Al Tamari won’t take to the field for Jordan.

Here’s how we think the two teams will line up.

Palestine: 4-4-1-1

Goalkeeper: Rami Hamadeh

Defenders: Alexis Norambuena, Abdelatif Bahdari, Mus’ab Al-Batat, Abdallah Gaber

Midfielders: Oday Dabbagh, Mohammed Darwish, Shadi Shaban, Tamer Seyam, Nazmi Albadawi

Forwards: Mahmoud Wadi

Jordan: 4-2-3-1

Goalkeeper: Amer Shafi

Defenders: Salem Al-Ajalin, Anas Bani Yaseen, Tareq Khattab, Feras Shelbaieh

Midfielders: Khalil Bani Attiah, Baha’ Abdel-Rahman; Yaseen Al-Bakhit, Saeed Murjan, Ahmed Al-Ersan

Forward: Yousef Al-Rawashdeh