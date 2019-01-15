AFC Asian Cup 2019: India striker Sunil Chhetri comments on Stephen Constantine resignation

India bowed out of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 following a 1-0 defeat to Bahrain, and in the aftermath of the loss, head coach Stephen Constantine submitted his resignation from the post.

The shock was felt around the footballing world, and as it turns out, India talisman Sunil Chhetri was just as surprised, citing he had no idea what was coming.

“We didn’t know before the game. He spoke to us and told it in the press conference,” Chhetri said.

“He did really well for the country. If you see the records, the number of boys he has given chances. I just want to thank him from me and the whole boys for doing a great job and just hope wherever he goes, wish him all the luck.”

Constantine took India to the top 100 in the FIFA rankings, and has overseen a true change in fortunes for the Blue Tigers.

