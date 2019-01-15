AFC Asian Cup 2019: Son Heung-min arrives in UAE to bolster Korea Republic hopes

Son Heung Min arrives in Dubai to join South Korea squad

Son Heung-min arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) yesterday to give Korea Republic and their fans a huge boost as they continue their quest to win the AFC Asian Cup 2019.

Son took a flight from United Kingdom (UK) soon after playing in a 1-0 home defeat at the hands of Manchester United in the Premier League, and looks set to feature in the Korea Republic squad as we enter the latter half of the competition.

He may not be able to start the final group game against China PR due to tiredness, but he may be used off the bench to give his nation the boost they need after a lack-lustre beginning to the AFC Asian Cup.