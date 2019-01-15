AFC Asian Cup 2019: Hard work pays off, says Thailand star after UAE draw

Thailand produced a gritty and determined display as they managed to draw 1-1 with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the AFC Asian Cup 2019 tournament.

The goalscorer for the Thai team was Thitipan Puangchan who slotted the ball home after confusion in the UAE ranks, grabbing what turned out to be the vital goal needed in sealing qualification for the knockout stages.

After the game, Thitipan was quick to highlight the good work that was put in by the War Elephants in the game, and that hard work does indeed pay off.

“We are glad, really happy. We’ve been working very hard and today…the hard work pays off. UAE played very well and placed us a difficult task when they took the lead. But we made it in the end, we managed to reach the next round. Thank you all for encouragement.”

The job may not be all done for Thailand, but they have given themselves every chance of going far in the competition following this performance against the host nation.