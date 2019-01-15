AFC Asian Cup 2019: Thailand defender suffers nasty gash during UAE draw

Thailand were able to qualify for the AFC Asian Cup 2019 Round of 16 following a 1-1 draw with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), but the War Elephants lived up to their nickname, as their players fought a real war of attrition to go all the way.

One such combatant was defender Mika Chunuonsee who kept out the UAE attack just enough in the end, allowing Thailand to leave with a draw.

After the game however, the battle scars were obvious for one and all to see, as Chunuonsee took to social media to reveal the true extent of a gash suffered during the encounter.

The gruesome pictures were revealed on Twitter, and the Bangkok United man clearly took pride in the aftermath of the hard-fought draw. Take a look.

A tough task awaits the War Elephants in the next round, but they look ready to deal with everything at the moment, and have surely made the entire region of South East Asia very very proud.

Image Credits: Mika Chunuonsee (@Chunuonsee16)