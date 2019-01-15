AFC Asian Cup |

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Thailand fans rejoice as their team seals progression into the knockout stages

After what seemed to be an improbable task following a 4-1 defeat at the hands of India in their first group A game, Thailand turned their fortunes around with 4 points from the next 2 games to qualify for the knockout stages.

Thailand needed to avoid defeat against UAE in the final group game and hope that results elsewhere went their way and they did what was asked of them, putting up a spirited display against hosts UAE in a 1-1 draw.

Thailand fell behind early on in the game when Ali Mabkhout put UAE a goal to the good with just 7 minutes played, but fought their way back into the match after a delightful lobbed pass from Chanathip was eventually bundled in by Thitipan Puangchan minutes before half time.

And their passage into the knockout stages of the tournament was confirmed when Bahrain beat India 1-0 right at the death, leaving the War Elephants second in the group behind UAE.

Delighted Thai fans reacted on social media to their team’s progression.

 

