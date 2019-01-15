AFC Asian Cup 2019: UAE 1-1 Thailand, Player Ratings

Thailand and United Arab Emirates made it through to the knockout stages of the AFC Asian Cup due to factors out of their own hands. However, on the pitch, the two sides played out an interesting draw, filled with both moments of brilliance and of disaster. We assess how the players did in the deciding Group A encounter.

UAE

K. Eisa (5): Had an absolute howler in goal to concede the equalizer. However, was pretty decent overall.

A. Saleh (7): Enjoyed a good game out wide as his marauding runs up and down the wing caused a lot of trouble. Hit the post initially in the seventh minute but was soon celebrating with Ali Mabkhout who had converted the rebound.

I. Ahmed (7): Dealt with Teerasil Dangda and Adisak Kraisorn easily. However, did made some costly errors which resulted in Thailand’s equalizer.

K. M. Ghanim (7): Marshalled his area to perfection except that one howler which allowed Thitipan to sneak in and score.

M. Ahmed (6): Was tested time and again by Chanathip Songkrasin; some battles he won, some he lost.

A. Salmeen (7): Enjoyed a good day in the middle of the park as UAE enjoyed more of the possession. Was at the centre of some good plays too.

M. Hassan (7): Helped his midfield partner dominate that area of the pitch. Looked promising at times.

A. Al Hammadi (6): Offered little attacking threat to the War Elephants, and was taken off as a result in place of Ahmed Khail.

K. Mubarak (6): Was the matchwinner the last time around against India but offered little of value today. Was hauled off in the second half to be replaced by Ismail Matar.

B. Al-Ahbabi (5): Was below par tonight and was replaced for the second half by Mohammed Abdulrahman.

A. Mabkhout (7): Scored UAE’s only goal of the night but was pretty anonymous throughout the night.

Substitutes

M. Abdulrahman (6): Came on as a substitute for the second half but did nothing remarkable.

A. Khalil (6): Was brought on as a substitute for the third match running. Came close to scoring from a freekick but was otherwise average.

I. Matar (N/A): Came on late in the second half as UAE saw out the match.

Thailand

S. Tedsungnoen (6): A fairly easy day for the Thai goalkeeper who didn’t have much to deal with.

T. Bunmathan (6): Was slightly better than his teammate in the opposite position but definitely not his best performance.

A. Promrak (7): Put on a good display to keep the UAE attackers at bay. Dealt with aerial balls quite easily throughout the match.

S. Thongsong (7): Had a good day at the office as he dealt with the UAE forwards with ease.

M. Chunuonsee (N/A): Was given a start by the head coach but unfortunately didn’t last very long as he was substituted due to injury.

T. Do (5): Was caught out of position a lot of times as UAE used the left flank time and again to attack. A source of worry for Thailand for the remainder of the competition. However, did improve in the second half.

C. Songkrasin (8): Once again Thailand’s main source of attack. Chanathip looked threatening from the first minute till the last. Unfortunately, he couldn’t add to his goal tally.

T. Puangchan (8): Scorer of the goal which saw Thailand returned to the knockout stages of the AFC Asian Cup after four decades. Had a good day in the office overall.

T. Kesarat (6): Not the best of games from the central midfielder but definitely not the worst. Had his moments but overall did nothing special.

A. Kraisorn (6): During the AFF Suzuki Cup, Thailand reaped the benefits of playing Adisak Kraisorn up front. However, the forward has been shifted wide to accommodate Teerasil Dangda in a position he doesn’t look too comfortable and was again missing the mark.

T. Dangda (5): It has been a weird tournament so far for the Thai hitman who has faced a considerable amount of trouble in front of goal. And it was another bad day for Teerasil who missed a few good chances and was largely anonymous.

Substitutes

C. Kerdkaew (7): Came on in the first half to replace the injured Mika and helped shore up the Thai defence.

P. Anan (N/A): Came in the last match as Thailand looked to secure their position in the next round.

S. Jaided (6): Replaced Adisak Kraisorn right after the hour mark but didn’t do anything notable.