AFC Asian Cup 2019: India 0-1 Bahrain, Player Ratings

India slumped to defeat at the hands of Bahrain, as a late penalty cost them the chance to qualify for the knockout stages of the AFC Asian Cup 2019.

As for Bahrain, it was jubilation, and here are the player ratings for the game:

INDIA

GK: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (8) Had a good game overall. Looked calm in the second half. Couldn’t keep out the penalty.

DF: Anas Edathodika (NA) Left the game due to injury in the opening minutes.

DF: Subhasish Bose (7) Was largely solid, allowed a few runs in however.

DF: Sandesh Jhingan (9) Solid and sensational for India. Unlucky to not keep a clean sheet tonight.

DF: Pritam Kotal (7) Allowed his man to run in a few times. But was at the heart of defence.

MF: Pronay Halder (8) Captain for the night. Will be disappointed after a solid showing by him.

MF: Rowllin Borges (7) Good in defence, but lacked the passing acumen.

MF: Halicharan Narzary (7) Struggled at times, and couldn’t last the 90 minutes.

MF: Udanta Singh (7) Had some moments, but played better in the first two games.

FW: Ashique Kuruniyan (6) Was subbed off at halftime and didn’t impact enough in attack.

FW: Sunil Chhetri (7) Couldn’t attack enough due to lack of service. Forced into defence.

Substitutes

Salam Ranjan Singh (8) Gave a good account of himself after coming on early, but will be unlucky to concede.

Anirudh Thapa (6) Came on to control possession, but couldn’t hang on to the ball.

Jeje Lalpekhlua (5) Gave away the ball needlessly in the second half. Had no real moments.

BAHRAIN

GK: Sayed Shubbar Hashem (9) Didn’t have much to do in the second half. Will be pleased with the clean sheet.

DF: Sayed Redha Isa (8) India had no real attacking guile in the second period, but he made good runs and kept out the Indians.

DF: Hamed Al-Shamsan (7) Had a good game, but picked up a yellow card in this one.

DF: Waleed Al-Hayam (9) Was terrific overall and will be happy with this result.

DF: Ahmed Ali Juma (8) Came off the pitch in this one, but had a great impact overall.

MF: Ali Al Safi (8) Had chances in both halves, but wasn’t able to get a telling pass in.

MF: Komail Al-Aswad (8) Kept India quiet in midfield and attacked periodically.

MF: Ali Madan (6) Was surprisingly subbed off, but it paid dividends in the end.

MF: Jamal Rashed (9) Scored the penalty under pressure, and had chances throughout.

MF: Sayed Dhiya Saeed (8) Had a solid game even though he missed plenty chances.

FW: Mohamed Al-Romaihi (7) Was taken off as well for changing the tempo of the play.

Substitutes

Mohamed Marhoon (8) Changed the tempo after coming on and brought some speed in attack.

Abulla Yusuf Helal (9) Was big, strong and supremely efficient for Bahrain after coming on.

Sami Al-Husaini (8) Was just as good, only lacked the finishing touch.