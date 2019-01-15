AFC Asian Cup 2019: 5 Talking Points as UAE and Thailand play out 1-1 draw and qualify for knockouts

Hosts United Arab Emirates played out a 1-1 draw with Thailand in their last AFC Asian Cup 2019 group stage encounter as both the sides secured a knockout berth in the continental showpiece.

Here are five talking points from the match at Al Ain.

UAE start on the front-foot

7' GOAL! UAE 1-0 Thailand! And we have the first goal of the day as Ali Mabkhout heads in the rebound after UAE hit the post initially. #UAEvTHA #AsianCup2019 #BringItAll pic.twitter.com/wj64LpDJf0 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 14, 2019

The hosts weren’t at their best in their first two matches of the competition but as the tournament progressed, they improved tenfold. As was evident from their performance in the second half against India, UAE were on their way to getting back to their best.

And after just seven minutes in the match tonight, they got on the scoresheet through Ali Mabkhout. They kept on the pressure for most of the half and were clearlty the better team until Thailand equalised.

Thailand keep trying

41' GOAL! Thailand equalize! 1-1! What has happened here! A comedy of errors allows Thitipan Puangchan to waltz in behind the defence and score the equalizer. #UAEvTHA #AsianCup2019 #BringItAll pic.twitter.com/1RHmSyn8mI — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 14, 2019

Though UAE started on the front-foot and were clearly the better team in the first half, Thailand did not stop trying. While Adisak Kraisorn was the first to somewhat test Khalid Essa, it was Thitipan Puangchan who got the equaliser.

While it was a lucky goal, they did try their best and deserved to get away with a point from the match.

Thailand qualify for knockouts for the first time in almost 50 years

The last time War Elephants made it to the knockout stage of Asian Cup was in 1972. They had reached the semi-final then where they lost to the Korea Republic on penalties.

Though they might not be able to replicate their performance of all those years ago, this is a huge step in the right direction for them.

War Elephants leave managerial complications behind

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

After a surprising 4-1 loss to India, Thailand parted ways with head coach Milovan Rajevac and many thought that this would completely derail their campaign. However, what transpired in the next two matches showed how good a team they actually are.

First, they got the better of Bahrain and then went on to draw 1-1 with UAE tonight to secure a berth in the knockouts. Sirisak Yodyardthai will definitely have a whole new list of followers after this Asian Cup campaign.

Group A turned on its head as three teams qualify

And after a tense 90 minutes between Bahrain and India, this is what Group A looks like! Heartbreak indeed for the Indians, who came so close to qualification but have been knocked out of the tournament.#INDvBHR #AsianCup2019 #BringItAll pic.twitter.com/d3qwAwtswB — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 14, 2019

Before the start of the match-day, many expected UAE to go through along with India to the next round, considering how well the subcontinent team had played in their past two matches. Thailand’s qualification was hoped for, but guaranteed by no means.

The results, however, have seen the group completely turned on its head as India find themselves finishing bottom of the group despite an opening day 4-1 victory against Thailand, while all three of UAE, Bahrain and Thailand progress to the next round.