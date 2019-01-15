AFC Asian Cup 2019: Fans rant, rage and mock after India are knocked out of the tournament

India sat back, abandoned all intent to attack and hung on for most of the match to a goalless draw against Bahrain, but were undone right at the end when they conceded a penalty that Bahrain converted.

Naturally, for a team that displayed so much intensity and verve in attack in the first two matches against Thailand and UAE, the way they were set up for the game by coach Stephen Constantine was disappointing to say the least.

On top of that, the defensive gameplan backfired right at the end, allowing Bahrain to win the match while India – who were sitting pretty in second spot in the group – were eliminated from the tournament following Thailand’s 1-1 draw with UAE.

After the heartbreak, fans voiced their thoughts on social media.

Anyone talking about India winning hearts can stuff it. They finished last in 2011, squeezed through this time thanks to the expanded 24-team format & finished last in the group again. Some noticeable improvement but 45 good minutes shouldn't define their progress. #AsianCup2019 pic.twitter.com/vmOoL05gx1 — Rohith Nair (@RohithNair) January 14, 2019

#AsianCup2019 look at shots difference india was fortunate enough otherwise lead may be more than 4 or 5 goals ….. #Bahrain 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/bkazhF3vU8 — Nisar Hussain Mastoi (@NisarHussainADV) January 14, 2019

Thailand has made it to the #AsianCup2019 ! Congratulations! India, looking comfortable at second, has gone down to the bottom of Group A. And Bahrain went up to second from last. What a movement in rankings! — arielbilogspot (@arielbilogspot) January 14, 2019

The worst game India could've played. No cohesion in attack.. Lacked build-up. No intent in scoring. Pathetic.#AsianCup2019#INDvBAH — S.G.Dastidar (@DaVinciDeGreat) January 14, 2019

India deserved to lose today. 😔#AsianCup2019 — Sharique Aghaz (@ShariqueAghaz14) January 14, 2019

UAE 1-1 THAILAND

INDIA 0-1 BAHRAIN Indians screwed themselves strangely , after an amazing first game performance #AsianCup2019 — BAREMBi (@BAREMBi) January 14, 2019

Surprisingly the team India beat comprehensively in first game, Thailand are through, #AsianCup2019 pic.twitter.com/TyqX1DSknz — Anup (@anup_jeppu) January 14, 2019

99% job was done by beating Thailand. Couldn't even finish 3rd and qualify.

Thailand just a week later completed revenge. Drew v UAE to eliminate India.#AsianCup2019 #INDBAH — Aneesh Chandoke (@AneeshChandoke) January 14, 2019

Not a single goal kick taken by India was retained by India but the same shit went on for 90 freaking minutes !!!! Was Stephen Constantine shagging off by the field ??? Zero tactics zero game plan and the expected result #INDBAH — Chintan Mehta (@Chintan19129535) January 14, 2019

Does Stephen Constantine even know how to change tactics if the game plan is not working ?? We lost to a team which is ranked below us in FIFA rankings !! Shambolic ! Time for a while transition to take place right now #INDBAH — Chintan Mehta (@Chintan19129535) January 14, 2019

No Asian Cup to back the team in now. So finally, I will spell this out loud. STEPHEN CONSTANTINE OUT. — Aaditya Narayan (@Aaditya_LFC) January 14, 2019