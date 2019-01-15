AFC Asian Cup |

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Fans rant, rage and mock after India are knocked out of the tournament

India sat back, abandoned all intent to attack and hung on for most of the match to a goalless draw against Bahrain, but were undone right at the end when they conceded a penalty that Bahrain converted.

Naturally, for a team that displayed so much intensity and verve in attack in the first two matches against Thailand and UAE, the way they were set up for the game by coach Stephen Constantine was disappointing to say the least.

On top of that, the defensive gameplan backfired right at the end, allowing Bahrain to win the match while India – who were sitting pretty in second spot in the group – were eliminated from the tournament following Thailand’s 1-1 draw with UAE.

After the heartbreak, fans voiced their thoughts on social media.

