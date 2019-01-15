Watch: Heartbreak for India as Bahrain score a late penalty to go 1-0 up in the AFC Asian Cup 2019

India hung on with the skin of their teeth for most of the match but were undone right at the death, as Bahrain won and converted a penalty in the 91st minute to go ahead with seconds left.

It was very much coming for India who sat back with 10 men behind the ball and invited wave after wave of Bahrain pressure – especially in the second half.

Eventually, they came undone when captain for the night Pronay Halder conceded a penalty late on with an ill timed challenge that Jamal Rashed converted with ease.

1-0 to Bahrain, and completely deserved.