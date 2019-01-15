AFC Asian Cup 2019: 5 talking points as Bahrain score late penalty to sink India 1-0

With India crashing out of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 following a 1-0 defeat against Bahrain, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at the key talking points.

India defended valiantly for 90 minutes but Jamal Rashid’s penalty in the 91st minute means that the subcontinental nation are now the first side to go back home from the AFC Asian Cup 2019 and also leading to the resignation of head coach Stephen Constantine.

1) Early blow for India as Anas pulls out

Having defended solidly for most parts of their two previous games in the tournament, India were dealt a huge blow in their bid to secure qualification as early as the second minute. Centre-back Anas Edathodika, partner to Sandesh Jhingan, pulled up almost immediately after kick-off and called for himself to be substituted off. India went for a like-for-like replacement but their problem was compounded by the fact that substitute Salam Ranjan Singh hadn’t played a single minute in the tournament before stepping onto the field as Anas’s replacement, ensuring India had a nervous few minutes figuring out how well he adapted to the game.

2) Indians weather Bahrain storm before growing into the game

India’s fears were realized soon after Anas’s withdrawal as Bahrain, who needed a win no matter what, went all in – attacking their opponents at every opportunity. While they didn’t have a clear opportunity as such, there were many ‘nearly’ moments for the Bahranians, who breached the Indian defence twice but were denied by the offside flag each time. India looked stumped at first but soon grew into the game, managing to hold the ball better and looked threatening in the attacking third – ending the first half with the score at 0-0.

3) India park the bus

Stephen Constantine’s promise of playing for the win in today’s game seemed far from the reality in the second half as Bahrain started strongly and pushed India back for the entirety of the half. Never managing to string more than a few passes together, it never looked like the Indians wanted anything more than a draw, who seemed content to kick the ball away and invite wave after wave of pressure from their opponents. Bahrain created chance after chance, striking the post and even missing from an indirect free-kick 3 yards from goal – with all of India’s 11 players stationed in front of goal. India looked leagues behind their opponents and never threatened, electing to kick the ball away even when a counter seemed the best option and their amateurish strategy eventually gave way.

4) Rashid penalty breaks Indian hearts



Despite making it to the end of normal time without conceding, it still seemed only a matter of time before the Indian wall would be breached and Stephen Constantine’s men inevitably crumbled under the pressure. Bringing down Al Shamsan just as he pulled away, captain-for-the-day Pronay Halder gave away a penalty after a valiant display that included a goal-saving clearance from just under the bar in the first half. Any hopes of a miraculous save from Gurpreet Singh Sandhu were extinguished swiftly as Jamal Rashid made no mistake from the spot, putting his penalty calmly down the middle despite the enormous pressure he was under – breaking Indian hearts and securing his nation’s ticket to the next round.

5) Deserving winners Bahrain ensure deja vu for India

While India fought bravely, they can have no complaints as the result was ultimately fair in the end, Bahrain running out deserved winners after probing and pressing their opponents for a majority of the 90 minutes. Securing their progress to the next round with a worthy performance, Bahrain ensured India returned home with deja vu running through their minds – having been knocked out by the same team during their previous appearance in the AFC Asian Cup 2011.