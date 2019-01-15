AFC Asian Cup 2019: Thailand, UAE share spoils to reach Round of 16

Thailand and United Arab Emirates are both through to the AFC Asian Cup Round of 16 after playing out a 1-1 draw at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium on Monday.

Ali Mabkhout handed the hosts a 7th-minute lead with a close-range header on the follow-up, although Thitipan Puangchan’s equaliser four minutes before the break proved enough to secure the draw.

The result saw UAE claim top spot in Group A on five points while Thailand finish second ahead of Bahrain due to their superior head-to-head record after a 1-0 win last week.

With plenty on the line in the final round of group-stage matches, there was plenty of intrigue as to which side would get off to a stronger start on Monday with neither assured of a place in the knockout round yet.

And it was the Emiratis who drew first blood after just seven minutes when slack defending from their opponents allowed Ismail Al-Hammadi to break through down the left.

The UAE captain dinked a neat effort over the onrushing Siwarak Tedsungnoen and, although his effort came back off the bar, Ali Mabkhout was on hand to head home the rebound despite Adisorn Promrak’s best efforts to clear off the line.

Buoyed at going ahead, the hosts began to gain a stranglehold on the contest with the opposition looking vulnerable at the back, although the Thais did produce the next meaningful effort on goal in the 21st minute.

Latching onto a neat through-pass from Teerasil Dangda, Adisak Kraisorn benefitted from a stroke of luck to get past his defender before prodding away a low shot that forced Khalid Eisa into a smart save at his near post.

But, four minutes before halftime, Thailand found the equaliser when Chanathip Songkrasin’s over-the-top ball caught the United Arab Emirates defence napping.

As Teerasil was poised to race in on goal, Thitipan initially looked to get in his way but the mix-up also caused confusion among Eisa and his defenders, paving the way for the latter to poke the ball into the back of the net from just two yards out.

The match continued in the same vein in the second half with UAE enjoying plenty of possession, although the Thais did look threatening on their forays forward.

Teerasil spurned a good opportunity to put his side ahead when he completely messed up a header and sent the ball harmlessly over off his shoulder, following an excellent corner delivery by Theerathon Bunmathan.

As the game wore on, both sides knew that a draw would be enough to see them progress to the Round of 16.

Nonetheless, things were to get better for Thailand as Bahrain’s 1-0 win over India – courtesy of a dramatic 91st-minute penalty – saw them climb into second spot, and they will now meet either Korea Republic or China PR.

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: Khalid Eisa, Mohamed Abdul Gharib, Khalifa Mubarak, Ismail Ahmed, Al Hassan Saleh, Majed Hassan, Ali Salmeen, Bandar Al-Ahbabi (Mohamed Abdulrahman 46’), Khalfan Mubarak (Ismail Matar 84’), Ismail Al-Hammadi (Ahmed Khalil 74’), Ali Mabkhout.

THAILAND: Siwarak Tedsungnoen, Mika Chunuonsee (Chalermpong Kerdkaew 31’), Suphan Thongsong, Adisorn Promrak, Tristan Do, Thitipan Puangchan, Tanaboon Kesarat (Pokklaw Anan 90’), Theerathon Bunmathan, Adisak Kraisorn (Supachai Jaided 64’), Chanathip Songkrasin, Teerasil Dangda.