Watch: Gritty Thailand fight back to go level against UAE in the AFC Asian Cup 2019

Thailand went down early in the match against UAE but held their nerve to fight their way back into the match with a goal late in the half to level the scores at 1-1 in the AFC Asian Cup 2019.

UAE scored in the 7th minute of the match but Thailand struck back in the 41st minute through midfielder Thitipan Puangchan after the UAE keeper couldn’t catch hold of the ball that was worked into the box with a delightful little lifted pass from Chanathip.

It was a scrappy goal that took a couple of attempts to go in – but they all count.

Massive goal for Thailand.

UAE 1 – 1 Thailand.