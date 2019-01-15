AFC Asian Cup 2019: India’s hearts broken as Bahrain score late penalty to knock them out

Jamal Rashid scored a late, late penalty to break India’s hearts as Bahrain defeated the Blue Tigers 1-0 to knock them out of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 in dramatic fashion at the Al Sharjah Stadium in Sharjah on Monday.

India, who went into the game needing only a point to guarantee a place in the Round of 16, looked set to go through after a dogged defensive performance, but the late Bahrain goal coupled with Thailand coming back from behind to grab a 1-1 draw against hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE) meant that Stephen Constantine’s men would pack their bags early!

FT: India 0-1 Bahrain A late goal by Bahrain means they go through, and India go out!#INDvBHR #AsianCup2019 #BringItAll pic.twitter.com/39vGbn5W9t — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 14, 2019

UAE, with one win against India and two stalemates with Bahrain and Thailand, progress as the table-toppers from Group A while Thailand, who stared at an exit at the start of the day, quality as the second-placed team with four points. Bahrain who were level on points but third on their head-to-head record against Thailand are also sure to progress as one of four best third-placed teams.

And after a tense 90 minutes between Bahrain and India, this is what Group A looks like! Heartbreak indeed for the Indians, who came so close to qualification but have been knocked out of the tournament.#INDvBHR #AsianCup2019 #BringItAll pic.twitter.com/d3qwAwtswB — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 14, 2019

Bahrain started the game as the brighter side and created early problems for the Indian defence. Stephen Constantine’s new central midfield pairing of Pronay Halder, handed the captaincy for the game, and Rowllin Borges were ran over by the Bahrain midfield in the early exchanges.

India’s cause was not helped when they lost their centre-back Anas Edathodika in just the fourth minute after the Kerala Blasters star looked to have aggravated a knock to the left knee. He was replaced by Salam Ranjan Singh who was put straight into action when Komail Alaswad produced a save off Gurpreet Singh Sandhu two minutes later.

While the Bahrain midfielders picked their passes through the defence, India were saved only by the assistant referee’s flag as a couple of mistimed runs from the Red attackers Jamal Rashid and Mohamed Al-Romaihi ended in offside calls.

However, India slowly settled into the game following a nervous start. While burly centre-back Sandesh Jhingan was dealing with everything that came his way inside the Indian box while Pronay began winning balls in the middle of the park. And India came closest to threatening Bahrain soon when their winger Halicharan Narzary fired into the side netting off a slight deflection.

The second half saw an altogether different contest as Bahrain bombarded the Indian half while the Blue Tigers failed to get a hold of the possession. Substitute Mohamed Marhoon, who replaced Ali Madan, was almost at the end of a cross at the hour mark, but Jhingan did just enough to unsettle the attacker.

In the 70th minute, a quickly taken Bahrain corner kick created problems for the Indian defence that had switched off and from the result pinball, Marhoon rose to head he ball towards the goal, but only managed to rattle the woodwork.

India invited more trouble when referee deemed Gurpreet to have handled a back pass from Subashish Bose and gifted Bahrain an indirect freekick inside the Indian box. However, Jamal Rashid’s shot after teed up by substitute Abdulla Yusuf Helal was deflected wide by Pronay, one of the advancing Indian defenders.

74′ India SURVIVE! Rashed unable to penetrate the defence again in a simply amazing sequence of events here in Sharjah.#INDvBHR #AsianCup2019 #BringItAll pic.twitter.com/Z6OKeRHmqN — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 14, 2019

However, Bahrain’s insistence paid off in the injury time of the second half when they were awarded a penalty by the referee. Rashid converted it from the spot undoing all the good work Constantine’s men had done in the tournament.

INDIA: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Subhashish Bose, Sandesh Jhingan, Anas Edathodika (Salam Ranjan Singh 4′), Pritam Kotal, Halicharan Narzary (Anirudh Thapa 79′), Pronay Halder, Rowllin Borges, Udanta Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan (Jeje Lalpekhlua 45′), Sunil Chhetri

BAHRAIN: Sayed Shubbar Alawi, Ahmed Ali Juma ( Sami Al Husaini 78′), Waleed Al-Hayam, Hamed Al-Shamsan, Sayed Redha Isa, Komail Al-Aswad, Ali Al-Safi, Sayed Dhiya Saeed, Jamal Rashid, Ali Madan (Mohamed Marhoon 55′), Mohamed Al-Romaihi (Abdulla Yusuf Helal 61′)