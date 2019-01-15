Watch: UAE only take seven minutes to take open their account against Thailand in the AFC Asian Cup 2019

Ali Mabkhout headed home from close range to put the hosts UAE 1-0 up against Thailand after just 7 minutes of play in their final Group A game in the AFC Asian Cup 2019

After fine work by the UAE down the left flank, striker Ali Mabkhout was on hand from close range to head the ball past the beaten Thai ‘keeper. A despairing goal line attempted clearance by the Thai defender was to no avail, as he could only deflect the ball’s trajectory into the net.