AFC Asian Cup 2019: India drop one of the most promising players for the Bahrain game

India coach Stephen Constantine sprung a surprise in selection by dropping Anirudh Thapa from his starting eleven for their third group A game against Bahrain.

The 20 year old center midfielder who plies his trade for Chennayin FC was one of the bright sparks for India in their convincing 4-1 victory over Thailand in their first group stage encounter.

Thapa even managed to get on the scoresheet on the night, scoring his team’s third goal with a delectable chip over the Thai keeper after being set up by Udanta.

68' GOAL! Anirudh Thapa just about chips home after a terrific attack from India once again! WOW. It's 3-1 now!#BringItAll #AsianCup2019 #THAvIND pic.twitter.com/PnK42ITUAb — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 6, 2019

Thapa also started India’s second group game against hosts UAE which they lost 2-0. However, it was still a game in which India created a number of chances and played well overall – suggesting that Thapa’s omission from the starting eleven for the Bahrain game could be more of a tactical move on Constantine’s part rather than anything else.

Thapa is replaced by North East United midfielder, 26 year old Rowlin Borges, who offers more physicality alongside rumoured captain for the day Pronay Halder in central midfield.

India sit level with Thailand on 3 points but have a superior goal difference. Group leaders UAE are on 4 points while Bahrain will be looking to add to their tally of a solitary point that they picked up against the hosts on the opening day of the tournament.