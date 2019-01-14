Thailand defender Tristan Do has told FOX Sports Asia that recently-sacked head coach Milovan Rajevac never deserved to coach the War Elephants and that the players were coming into training with their heads down during the Serbian coach’s reign.

Speaking to FOX Sports Asia as the Thailand national team prepares to face hosts United Arab Emirates in a do-or-die clash in Group A of the AFC Asian Cup 2019, Tristan also said that the new interim head coach Sirisak Yodyadthai has been “brining back the smiles” that were missing in the team.

“I want to praise the [Football Association of Thailand] for the decision that they made because they had the courage to take the coach out during a competition which was not an easy decision. But that was definitely the best decision,” said the 25-year-old Bangkok United full back.

“This coach never deserved Thailand. It was the best decision for him to be out,” he added. Rajevac was fired from his position after Thailand suffered a humiliating 4-1 defeat at the hands of India in their opening group match of the Asian Cup on January 6. However, Thailand have kept their hopes alive in the competition after a 1-0 win over Bahrain under their new coach.

“Within the team, we all sat together [after the sacking of the coach] and looked at each there and said: Okay, now this is only us. We don’t have any more excuses. We don’t have no more nothing. This is just us. The players left to show what we can do,” he revealed how the Thailand players reacted to the firing of the former Ghana head coach.

The right-back said that the team were missing the smiles during Rajevac’s last days in the job. “We were missing the good vibes and the enjoyment. We are doing the best job in the world. So, we are not supposed to come to training every day with heads down and everything. And I think [interim coach Sirisak] is bringing what was missing and the smile that was missing in this team,” he said.

Tristan said that the spirits inside the team have improved under the caretaker manager. “In this particular moment, I would say it is more relief within the team because the preparation before has been difficult. And, as I said, it was the best decision for the team because now only the players and the new coach have to face their responsibility and what they have to do to get better,” he said.

“There is no more excuses. Now it’s just us to face our responsibilities — one by one and as a team,” the former Muangthong United star said.

Looking ahead to the all-important clash against UAE where Thailand will have to collect a win to guarantee progress to the knockout stages of the continental championship, Tristan said the Thailand players will need no extra motivation while taking to the pitch on Monday.

“I mean we hear a lot that this game is going to be so difficult for us, but I don’t thinks so. It’s the kind of game every player wants to play. You play the hosts in one of the most important games for your country in a stadium that is amazing and is going to be full,” he said.

“There’s nothing to speak about in terms of motivation or anything. Everything is here for us. It’s an amazing opportunity,” Tristan signed off.