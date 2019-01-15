Once asked to leave the country, Awer Mabil now shoulders Australia’s expectations at AFC Asian Cup 2019

Born in a refugee camp. Surviving one one meal a day for years before finding an escape route to Australia. Then being bullied and told to go back to his country. And now, carrying the weight of expectations of his adopted nation on his young shoulders .

That somewhat sums up the life story of 23-year-old Awer Mabil in a paragraph. But what Australia’s up-and-coming striker has been through in his life so far is far beyond what a few words can describe. From being on the brink, Mabil has gone on to become a beacon of hope for the Socceroos as they look to defend their AFC Asian Cup title in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The beginnings

At an age when normal kids would have started taking professional coaching lessons in football already, Mabil did not even have someone to call his coach and football was the last of his concerns. That is because Mabil did not grow up as a normal kid. His parents had fled the civil war in Sudan and Mabil was born at a refugee camp in Kakuma, Kenya.

“We had one meal a day, which was dinner. There was no such thing as breakfast or lunch. You just had to find your way through the day and the little dinner that you had, you really had to appreciate it,” the Australia international told BBC Sport last year following his international debut.

Amazing week, @BarefootToBoots is what it is because of football, founded by refugees for refugees. You are all blessed, stay positive and we’ll see you soon #IAmKakuma pic.twitter.com/HJ7qvHyai3 — Awer Mabil (@awermabil17) June 8, 2018

Mabil grew up cramped and hungry in a mud hut with his father, mother and two siblings until the age of 11 — kicking the ball around with other children outside the refugee camp and also with much hardship keeping track of his favourite club Manchester United as they won one trophy after another under Sir Alex Ferguson.

A fresh start

However, in 2006, Mabil’s life took a huge turn as his family moved Down Under as part of a humanitarian programme. The move not only meant that Mabil and his family escaped the adversities of the refugee camp, but it also gave wings to the then 11-year-old’s dreams of being a professional footballer.

He spend his first years in South Australia adjusting to a new culture and lifestyle as well as learning ‘soccer’. In 2007, he started training with the local club Playford City where he refined his game before joining the academy run by Football Federation South Australia as a 16-year-old.

The teenager’s displays during a short stint with Campbelltown City in the regional league where he wowed many with his pace, dribbling skills and raw talents also reached the ears of bigwigs of Australian football. And A-League club Adelaide Untied were the first side to swoop for Mabil and acquired the rising sensation’s signature in 2012.

Rising through Adelaide’s youth ranks, Mabil made his A-League debut in 2012-13 before scoring his first goal the following season. His breakout campaign, though, came in 2014-15 when he scored six in 21 appearances for his club and also represented Australia at the 2014 AFC U-19 Championship held in Myanmar.

European adventure

With a growing reputation, Mabil transferred to Danish giants FC Midtjylland in 2015, however he barely played for the club in his first three seasons instead being loaned out to fellow Danish Superliga outfit Esberg and then Portuguese top division club Pacos de Ferreira suffering relegation with both clubs!

“I left here when I was 19, I went over there and I was expecting to play, from my point of view, straight away,” Mabil told FOX Sports Australia recently. “But I got a reality check; I wasn’t ready for European football. Getting relegated two times, that’s been tough mentally,” he said.

“The last two years have been tough for me, but I would not change that because it’s made me stronger, it’s made me appreciate the times that I’m having now. Even though at the time I didn’t see the value of going through those hard times, I look back now and I reflect and I say it’s the best way it happened,” the youngster said.

We grow under pressure and that’s the journey of being a footballer and also of life, that the journey along the way and the obstacles are what makes you appreciate the good times”. – Awer Mabil, Australia & FC Midtjylland forward

However, returning to the club at the start of the new season, Mabil got into the plans of Midtjylland manager Kenneth Andersen and has collected five goals and nine assists in 16 league appearances for the Wolves this season — the form earning him his senior international debut and a debut goal in October 2018 against Kuwait.

Cut to the present

But living in Australia hasn’t been all rosy for the young forward who feels racist comments are ‘normal’ in Australia. In a recent interview, he recalled a sickening incident when his own neighbours tried to attack him. “Once, when I was 16, I came home and one of my neighbours attacked me,” he recalled.

“The first thing I did was shut the front door and hide my siblings. I was talking to these guys while the door was shut. I said: ‘Go away.’ They kept saying: ‘Go back to your own country’,” he said. But Mabil is proud to call himself an Australian as it is the country that he has called his home for the better part of his life.

“I represent Australia because it has given me and my family the opportunity in life to have a second chance. It’s part of me as I have lived half of my life there. I call it home so I’m proud to represent Australia,” he had said.

Today, Mabil leads the line for the Socceroos as they go in search of a back-to-back Asian Cup triumph. The youngster has come a long way from his days as a refugee in Africa, but Mabil still has an even longer path to traverse in front of him in his fledgling career in the sport.

When Mabil pulls on the Green and Gold colours of Australia, he not only carries the hopes of his nation, but also has the power to inspire millions of children across the globe who stare at an uncertain future. And if that doesn’t push him to perform to the best of abilities, what else will!