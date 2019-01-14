AFC Asian Cup 2019: How Musa Al-Taamari is excelling under the tag of Jordan’s biggest ever transfer

Perhaps the biggest surprise package of the 2019 AFC Asian Cup has been Jordan. The West Asian side were the first to secure their passage to the knockout stages, beating the likes of Australia and Syria in the process. One player who caught our eye was forward Musa Al-Taamari, who seem to be handling the tag of ‘Jordan’s biggest ever transfer’ pretty well.

Serie A club Fiorentina has a significantly different transfer policy as compared to the other Italian teams. While the likes of Inter Milan, AC Milan, and Juventus try to go for the ‘big’ names, those in Florence quietly approach relatively unfamiliar players with immense potential.

Musa Al-Taamari might be an ‘unfamiliar name’ in Europe at the moment but back home he is a national hero. And he has been constantly linked with Fiorentina for a big money move.

There is no doubt that Musa is one of the best talents Jordan has ever produced. At just 21, the forward has developed into an extremely dynamic player, who asks plenty of questions of the opposition defence. This much was evident in the 2018 AFC Cup when the youngster completed 35 dribbles for his club Al Jazeera, just three behind Mohammad Haidar. His displays for the national team, for whom he debuted over two years ago, are evidence of his talent as well.

Musa’s performances were enough to earn him a move to Europe, where he signed for Cyprus giants APOEL Nicosia.

However, a move to the Football hub brought with itself new challenges. The 21-year-old found himself in unfamiliar surroundings with a big tag around his neck – Jordan’s biggest ever transfer. A tag within which many players would crumble.

Musa is not like many other players, however. He can definitely be categorized under ‘special talent’. As much, he has shown during his latest adventure with APOEL, for whom he has scored 7 goals in 11 games this season. He currently sits in the fifth position in the top scorer charts, having played fewer games than those he is chasing.

The youngster returned to Asia a few weeks earlier to his national team, Jordan, with whom he has been competing in the AFC Asian Cup.

Jordan were drawn alongside defending Champions Australia, who they shockingly beat during the first week of the competition. Ironically, it was a Socceroo who had provided the best insight on Musa’s talents, just before the tournament began.

Tommy Oar, who played with the 21-year-old Jordanian at APOEL revealed in an interview to the Sydney Morning Herald just why he is special.

“In Cyprus this year, he’s been the best player in the league,” Oar told the Sydney Heral. “He’s very direct, very quick. But he never does anything with his right foot.

“As soon as I saw we had them, I was thinking, ‘oh, he could be a bit of a surprise’. He’s a nice guy – he’s a kid, basically. He looks very unassuming but … when we were playing in the Champions League and Europa League qualifiers before I came home, he was tearing teams apart.”

Musa provided the assist to the only goal of the game as Jordan beat 2015 AFC Asian Cup Champions Australia. He then scored his first of the competition in their very next game against Syria.

The youngster sat down with AFC.com earlier this year, commenting on his move to APOEL. During the interview, he revealed what effect the move has had on Jordan.

“You need to understand, before every game of APOEL they are sending me messages and calling me, saying “We hope you will win and score”. It’s not a usual thing. I feel the responsibility I have and the example I should give to youngsters too. I hope to succeed mostly for them.”

Soon Musa Al-Taamari will return to Nicosia, where he’ll hold on to the tag of Jordan’s biggest transfer once again, hoping to succeed for his country.