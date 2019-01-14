LIVE: AFC Asian Cup 2019 – India vs Bahrain

Hello & welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s live blog for AFC Asian Cup Group A encounter between India and Bahrain!

It all comes down to tonight’s set of matches to decide which of the teams qualify for the knockout round from the group and who’ll have to go back home. While India would be confident of getting into the next round from here, Bahrain have their task cut out.

The Blue Tigers are second on the group table, behind leaders United Arab Emirates, with three points and a win or a draw tonight, coupled with a UAE win/draw in their match against Thailand, will see them qualify as the second-best team from the group.

Bahrain, on the other hand, have lost both their matches so far, against UAE and Thailand, and nothing less than a win would give them a chance of qualifying as one of the best third-placed teams in the tournament’s group stage.

