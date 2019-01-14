LIVE: AFC Asian Cup 2019 – UAE vs Thailand

Hello & welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s live blog for the AFC Asian Cup 2019 Group A match between hosts United Arab Emirates and Thailand.

It all comes down to this match for Thailand who will put in their all to qualify for the knockout round of the Asian Cup. UAE, on the other hand, have already booked a place for themselves in the round of 16.

After having lost 4-1 to India in their opening encounter, the War Elephants defeated Bahrain 1-0 to earn their first three points in this edition of the tournament. The win helped them move up to the third position on the group table, only behind India on goal difference.

Thailand need a win tonight if they wish to qualify for the knockouts without getting into the nitty-gritty of qualifying as one of the best third-placed teams. UAE, on the other hand, need just a draw to qualify as the top-placed Group A side.

Follow all the action LIVE here.