AFC Asian Cup 2019: We have faith in the current coaching staff – Thailand’s Teerasil Dangda

Thailand striker Teerasil Dangda has stated that the Changsuek players have full confidence in the national team’s interim head coach Sirisak Yodyardthai and his support staff.

The War Elephants are set to face a tough challenge against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday in their final group match with them needing a win to improve their chances of going through to the next round.

Sirisak took over as the head coach after Milovan Rajevac was fired after Thailand’s 4-1 loss in their opening match against India. Under the interim coach, Thailand recorded a 1-0 win over Bahrain to keep their chances alive in the continental championship.

“We went through a tough time and came out of it well. The team spirit is very good now,” said Teerasil in the news conference ahead of the match against hosts UAE.

“We were able to bounce back because we had self-belief and had faith in the interim coaching staff. It was a great team effort to which everyone contributed,” said the Muangthong United striker.

“We are happy that we were able to defeat Bahrain and get back in contention for a place in the second round. Of course we celebrated the victory over Bahrain, but it’s time to focus on the match with the UAE now,” the 30-year-old said.

“We will be aiming for a result in the last game and I think a draw against the UAE would be enough to get us a place in the second round,” he hoped.