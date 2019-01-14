AFC Asian Cup 2019: 5 key facts ahead of India vs Bahrain

India and Bahrain will face each other in one of the two matches to be played in Group A of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 on Monday. The Blue Tigers are currently second with three points while Bahrain are dwelling at the bottom with just a point to their name.

For India, a win would be enough to take them to the next round. Whereas for Bahrain, the situation is more complicated as not only do they have to win but they also need hosts UAE to win against Thailand to progress without any fuss.

Before the game begins, however, here are five facts you need to know…

1) Their last meeting didn’t go down well for India!

Bahrain and India have only faced each other once in the Asian Cup before and it happened back in 2011 in the group stages. The Red Devils thrashed the India 5-2 to seal their biggest-ever win in the tournament.

2) History to be made for India

India have never qualified for the knockout stages of the Asian Cup in the current format. They played the tournament in 1984 and 2011 but failed to reach the eliminators. However, should they win against Bahrain, they could make history by reaching the knockouts of the Asian Cup for the first time.

3) Bahrain do not have form on their side

Bahrain have not been so good in the Asian Cup as they have won only once in their last six matches in the tournament. With one win and a draw each, they have lost four of their last six and couldn’t score in three of them.

4) Unimpressive India



Not just Bahrain have been below average as the Men in Blue have a worse record than the Gulf nation in their last six Asian Cup matches. They have only won once – against Thailand last week – in their last six and have conceded an average of 3.2 goals per game.

5) Leaky Bahrain

It seems as though these two sides are competing for all the wrong records as Bahrain hold the ominous honour of conceding in all of their last 20 Asian Cup games – which is twice as much as any other nation — Kuwait and Hong Kong’s streak was 10 matches.