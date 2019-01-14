AFC Asian Cup 2019: Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger listed as Thailand coach on Google search

Searching for ‘Thailand national team coach’ on Google yields an unexpected name – with legendary former Arsenal Manager showing up as the result.

An innocuous search term, ‘Thailand national team coach’, would be expected to yield the image of current caretaker manager Sirisak Yodyadthai or perhaps even that of recently sacked coach Milovan Rajevac.

However, former Arsenal boss and three time Premier League winner Arsene Wenger is the name that pops up – with an intriguing little nugget of detail below the photo that mentions that he’s signed a 2-year contract.

It is worth noting though, that his Wikipedia profile page doesn’t seem to reflect any such development or detail.

Wenger, 69, has not entered management after leaving Arsenal before the start of this Premier League season, despite being linked to a number of jobs.

And given his past record of managing in Japan – and his own admission that a return to Asia is entirely plausible once he decides to re-enter management – a stint as the coach of the Thailand national team isn’t too far-fetched a concept.

The Thai football team is currently locked in an intriguing battle to progress past the group stages of the AFC Asian Cup 2019, after losing their former coach Rajevac following a 4-1 defeat to India in their first game before bouncing back with a 1-0 win over Bahrain in their second under the stewardship of Yodyadthai.

They take on hosts UAE later on tonight in a crunch match that may not just decide the fates of the two teams involved, but also have a bearing on the two other teams in the group.