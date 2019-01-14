AFC Asian Cup 2019: Only focussed on giving our best, not bothered with the result – Thailand coach Sirisak Yodyadthai

Sirisak Yodyadthai replaced Milovan Rajevac as coach after Thailand were hammered 4-1 by India in their first game. They since bounced back with a 1-0 win over Bahrain and take on hosts UAE in the final group A game tonight.

Yodyadthai had barely any time to imprint his brand of football on the Thailand team after they were swept aside by India in the first group game, but in the time that he had, he did manage to engineer a mini revival with a 1-0 win over Bahrain in their next match.

With the group fairly still open and all 4 teams capable of progressing, his focus isn’t on the permutations regarding progression but on the match itself, against a rejuvenated UAE team.

“There are so many scenarios that could happen in our group, so I’m not thinking about that,” he said.

“I’m concentrating on putting our best effort into tomorrow’s game and we’ll see where it takes us.”

Sirisak was also complementary of the UAE side, and warned that his side has to be on point mentally to get a win from the game that will virtually guarantee their qualification.

“We played two matches against UAE in World Cup qualifying and we know they are very strong. Apart from their physicality they are also very quick, but we hope the Thai players will give their best, go out there with full mentality, and earn something from the game”