AFC Asian Cup 2019 Predicted XI: UAE vs Thailand

UAE sit on top of group A in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 as of now, but they will need to avoid defeat against Thailand to ensure qualification. For Thailand, on the other hand, a victory would do very nicely.

UAE bounced back from their opening day draw against Bahrain with a victory over India where their incisive finishing came to the fore. Thailand, on the other hand, were hammered by India in the opening match day before keeping their tournament alive with a victory against Bahrain.

Both teams will try to ensure qualification by aiming for victory in this final group game.

Here, we preview the starting XIs that both teams may field later tonight:

UAE(4-4-1-1):

Goalkeeper: Khalid Eisa

Defenders: Alhasan Saleh, Fares Juma, Khalifa Mubarak, Bandar Al Ahbabi

Midfielders: Ismail Al Hammadi, Amer Abdulrahman, Ali Salmeen, Saif Rashid Nasir, Ahmed Khalil

Forward: Ali Mabkhout

Thailand (5-2-2-1):

Goalkeeper: Siwarak Tedsungnoen

Defenders: Theerathon Bunmathan, Pansa Hemviboon, Suphan Thongsong, Adisorn Promrak, Tristan Do

Midfielders: Thitipan Puangchan, Tanaboon Kesarat

Forwards: Chanathip Songkrasin, Teerasil Dangda, Adisak Kraisorn

