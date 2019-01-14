AFC Asian Cup 2019 Predicted XI: India vs Bahrain

India head into their third group AFC Asian Cup 2019 game with a good chance of progressing to the knockout stages. However, with Bahrain also not out of the reckoning, both teams will want to put their best foot forward in the match.

India trashed Thailand 4-1 before succumbing – somewhat unluckily – to hosts UAE in a 2-0 defeat. However, should they win against Bahrain at the Al-Sharjah Stadium, they all but seal their progression into the next stage of the tournament.

Bahrain, on the other hand, were unlucky to not come away with all three points against hosts UAE and lost 1-0 to Thailand. If they win, and convincingly, they too have a chance to progress should results go in their favour in the UAE-Thailand match.

Let’s preview the starting XIs the both teams may set up with:

INDIA (4-4-2)

Kuruniyan played down the left wing for a portion of their last game against UAE and may start there over the ineffectual Hazary. Jeje, who’s looked threatening every time’s he come on, will then partner Chhetri up front.

Goalkeeper: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Anas Edathodika, Subhasish Bose

Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Pronay Halder, Ashique Kuruniyan

Forwards: Jeje Lalpekhlua, Sunil Chhetri

BAHRAIN (4-4-2)

Goalkeeper: Sayed Shubbar Alawi

Defenders: Ahmed Juma, Waleed Al Hayam, Hamad Al-Shamsan, Sayed Redha Issa

Midfielders: Sayed Dhiya Saeed, Komail Al Aswad, Abdulwahab Al Safi, Ali Madan

Forwards: Jamal Rasheed, Mohamed Al Romaihi