Watch: New contenders emerge at the AFC Asian Cup 2019 as Uzbekistan, Qatar impress

The AFC Asian Cup 2019 saw some special entertainment on Matchday 9 as the likes of Qatar and Uzbekistan pulled off huge wins in their bid to challenge for the title.

A 4-0 win for Uzbekistan was highlighted by the performance of young Eldor Shomurodov who bagged two goals in the game, while Qatar blanked DPR Korea 6-0 with an equally ruthless display.

As for Japan, the tournament favorites were lucky to escape with a victory, and look far from convincing in their bid to overthrow Australia atop the Asian Cup pile.

We have all the action for you from an entertaining day of football at the AFC Asian Cup 2019.