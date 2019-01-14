AFC Asian Cup 2019: India likely to announce star midfielder as new Captain against Bahrain

In keeping with his captain rotation policy, coach Stephen Constantine is set to hand the armband to midfielder Pronay Halder when India take on Bahrain in their final group A game at the AFC Asian Cup 2019.

India destroyed Thailand 4-1 in their first match of the tournament and were unlucky to lose 2-0 to hosts UAE in their second. The captaincy changed hands in between both those matches as well, with ‘keeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Sunil Chhetri alternating.

Now, it appears to be Pronay Halder who will get the honour.

India sit second in the group with 3 points from 2 games, ahead of Thailand who also have the same points tally but suffer from an inferior goal difference.

If India win, they are virtually guaranteed progression into the knockout stages but that may not be the case should they fail to win and results in other matches don’t go their way.