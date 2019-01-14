AFC Asian Cup 2019: 5 highest valued west Asian players

The group stage of AFC Asian Cup 2019 is on the brink of conclusion and we now have a general idea as to which teams could qualify for the second round. As expected, the west Asian teams have done well in the tournament – and why wouldn’t they?

After all, some of the tournament’s highest-valued players play for west Asian sides. So, without further ado, here are the 5 most valued stars belonging to west Asian countries.

#5 Hussain Al-Moqahwi – €1.9 million

The first player on this list is Saudi Arabia’s Hussain Al-Moqahwi. The Arab giants have won both their games in the tournament and Al-Moqahwi has been very good in the midfield for them. Saudi fans would hope that he continues his good showing.

#4 Omar Khrbin – €1.9 million

The Syrian forward is next on the list as Omar Khrbin is valued at the same amount as the Saudi Arabian midfielder. Khrbin is, however, younger and hasn’t been able to help his team score. Syria just have a point from two games and haven’t scored a single goal in the tournament thus far.

#3 Yasir Al-Shahrani – €2 million

Another Saudi Arabian player finds his way into this list as Yasir Shahrani is the most valued player of his country. The left-back is having a good tournament thus far and will hope to continue his good run in the upcoming matches.

#2 Ali Mabkhout – €2.8 million

The number 7 of the United Arab Emirates is second-most valued west Asian player in the world. Ali Mabkhout is having a very good tournament for his nation as he scored the second goal in 2-0 win against a rather strong Indian side.

#1 Omar Al-Soma – €7.5 million

And finally, we are onto the most valued west Asian player in the world. Omar Al-Soma will be disappointed with how things have gone for Syria in this tournament. However, he does have a shot at redemption as Syria take on Australia in their next match – which could be a dubbed as a qualifier. It is a simple equation: should Syria win, they move to the next round.