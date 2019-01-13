AFC Asian Cup 2019: We know India’s weaknesses – Bahrain coach Miroslav Soukup

Ahead of a crunch clash in Group A, Bahrain coach Miroslav Soukup spoke of what has gone wrong for his side in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 so far and looked ahead to the India match.

Soukup, 53, oversaw his side’s gritty 1-1 draw against the hosts UAE in the tournament’s opening match before watching them go down to Thailand 1-0.

Speaking ahead of the must win third group game against India, Soukup seemed in confident mood of handling the threats that Stephen Constantine’s swashbuckling side possessed.

“We have as much information about India as other coaches have information on us. We know the strong points and weak points of India. I don’t want to disclose much here.

“We have seen many of their games. We know how they play. We also know the history of the coach, who is managing India for the second time,” he said.

“We are tactically ready but the game is not decided on the whiteboard, the game is decided on the pitch and I hope the players understand and remember the information from our meetings and show it on the pitch tomorrow.”

The Czech also spoke of how it is imperative that his team take their chances and put on a better performance than they did against Thailand.

“Against Thailand, if you pick up the stats, we were stronger in every department of the field barring the box. Inside the box, Thailand were stronger. We want to be stronger inside the box tomorrow,” he mentioned.