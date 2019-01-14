AFC Asian Cup 2019: Uzbekistan go top of Group F with 4-0 thrashing of Turkmenistan

Uzbekistan registered a resounding 4-0 win over Central Asian rivals Turkmenistan in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 at the Maktoum Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai on Sunday to progress to the knockout stages of the competition from Group F.

Javokhir Sidikov opened the scoring for the White Wolves in the 17th minute before Eldor Shomurodov doubled their advantage seven minutes later. Jaloliddin Masharipov made it 3-0 in the 40th minute before Turkmenistan’s misery was compounded by Eldor Shomurodov two minutes later.

Hector Cuper’s men knew that a win would guarantee progress in the continental championship before they play Japan in the final group match. And the Uzbeks launched into the lead from the first clear-cut chance of the game as Dostonbek Khamdamov teed up a cross for Sidikov to tap in at the far the post a little after the quarter hour mark.

It wasn’t long before they found a second and this time it was FC Rostov forward Shomurodov who wrote his name into the scoresheet getting on the end of a penetrating through ball and converting smartly past the Turkmenistan goalkeeper Mamed Orazmuhamedov.

It was only a matter of time before Cuper’s men found their third. Oleg Zoteev crossed the ball in from the left flank, but it looked like the danger was averted when a Turkmenistan defender got on the end of it. However, his headed clearance fell to Masharipov who blasted the ball into the back of the net.

It only took Uzbekistan another two minutes to find their fourth of the half as Shomurodov scored his second of the night. Masharipov this time turned provided and Shomurodov wrestled past the challenges of Turkmenistan defenders and rounded the goalkeeper as well before firing low into the empty net.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The White Wolves struck the woodwork twice before the referee brought the proceedings to an end, but the scoreline surprisingly remained the same in the second half.

The win meant that the Uzbeks climbed to the top of the table in Group F ahead of Japan, who had defeated Oman by a solitary goal earlier in the day, on goal difference. The two meets will meet in their final group match at the Khalifa bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain on January 17 to decide who will top Group F of Asian Cup 2019.

TURKMENSITAN: Mamed Orazmuhamedov, Gurbangeldi Batyrov, Wezirgeldi Ylyasow, Zafar Babajanow, Mekan Saparov, Serdar Annaorazov, Arslanmurat Amanov (Mihail Titov 65′), Ahmet Atayew (Myrat Annayev 44′), Resul Hojayew, Ruslan Mingazow, Wahyt Orazsahedow (Altymyrat Annadurdyyev 45′)

UZBEKISTAN: Ignatiy Nesterov, Oleg Zoteev, Anzur Ismailov, Islom Tukhtakhujaev, Akmal Shorakhmedov (Davron Khashimov 45′), Otabek Shukurov, Odil Ahmedov (Fozil Musaev 76′), Jaloliddin Masharipov, Javokhir Sidikov (Ikromjon Alibaev 68′), Dostonbek Khamdamov, Eldor Shomurodov