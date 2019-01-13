AFC Asian Cup 2019: Football is as popular as cricket in India, but not written about much – India coach Stephen Constantine

Stephen Constantine has overseen two fine Indian performances in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 so far, and discusses how far football has come in the country ahead of their final Group A game against Bahrain.

Constantine, 56, has come under scrutiny for what some quarters perceived as a hit and hope tactical approach to the game but India’s performances at the tournament so far have truly re-written that notion.

After hammering Thailand 4-1, the went down 2-0 to the hosts UAE in a match where they arguably had the better chances.

Chhetri and co. play a brand of intense, counter attacking football that emphasizes on pressing the opposition in transitions and attacking at pace after recovering the ball – something that has allowed them to compete on an even keel with the best teams in Asia.

“Indians do love their cricket but you really are seeing a metamorphosis in football, and that is really something to be proud of,” said Constantine of his team’s improvement in the tournament.

“To get to the knockout stages would be massive. But whatever happens, we’ve already overachieved.”

True to nature, questions were also asked in the press conference on how the rise of football compares to the overarching popularity of cricket in the country – something to which Constantine had a noteworthy answer.

He said, “Football is as popular in India in my opinion – it’s just not written about as much.

“Of course when the cricket team is doing well and the football isn’t, there is only going to be one winner. But that has all changed.

“The fact that we are capable of playing the bigger teams and to compete was not the case when I arrived. We are a solid unit, we work very hard on all aspects of the game and on our day can hurt most teams.”