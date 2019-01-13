AFC Asian Cup 2019: Japan fail to impress again despite Oman win

Japan continued their unconvincing start to AFC Asian Cup 2019 on Sunday as they toiled to a 1-0 win over Group F opponents Oman at the Zayed Sports City Stadium.

Genki Haraguchi netted the only goal of the game for the Samurai Blue in the 28th minute when he converted a penalty that he had won in questionable circumstances, which was enough to hand his side their second consecutive win at the tournament following a 3-2 triumph over Turkmenistan.

Still, the result was enough to see Japan effectively seal their place in the Round of 16 although, unlike the likes of Iran and Saudi Arabia, they have done nothing to enhance their pre-tournament credentials as title contenders.

As expected, it was Japan who made the stronger start to the contest and they could easily have opened the scoring inside the second minute.

Ritsu Doan danced his way free down the right and cut a neat ball back into the path of Haraguchi but the Hannover man was unable to get a clean contact on his shot, and could only watch as it looped up in the air and off the bar.

It did not take long for the Samurai Blue to assert their authority but they could easily have fallen behind in the 21st minute following a piece of hesitant goalkeeping from Shuichi Gonda, who came out of his goal after seeing Muhsen Al-Ghassani get in behind his defence but then decided to stand in no man’s land.

21′ Chance! Oman with the best chance of the games so far! Muhsen Al Ghassani runs on to a through ball and takes it away from the goalkeeper but cannot direct it goalwards.

Al-Ghassani effortlessly skipped past Gonda and squeezed a shot towards goal from an acute angle, only to see it roll agonisingly across the face of goal.

The Japanese then responded and looked destined to score three minutes later when Takumi Minamino broke free but was denied one-on-one by Faiz Al-Rushaidi, before Doan’s follow-up effort was headed away by an alert Khalid Al-Braiki with his goalkeeper out of the equation.

24′ Incredible defending from Oman! Takumi Minamino gets in behind the line wonderfully and dispatches a shot which the goalkeeper saves brilliantly. Ritsu Doan follows but the ball is headed away!

But the deadlock was finally broken two minutes before the half-hour mark albeit in controversial fashion when Haraguchi send an emphatic penalty past Al-Rushaidi’s despairing dive after he was adjudged to have been felled by Raed Ibrahim Saleh inside the box, although replays proved inconclusive.

28′ GOAL! Japan lead! 1-0! Genki Haraguchi himself steps up and dispatches the penalty with ease. The goalkeeper guessed correctly but Haraguchi's shot had too much power on it.

If Oman were already aggrieved by that decision from Malaysian referee Amirul Izwan Yaacob, they were further incensed on the stroke of halftime when it was their turn to have a penalty shout after Yuto Nagatomo looked to have blocked a shot with his hand, only for their appeals to be waved away.

Despite that near escape – and considering they had a lead to build on – the Japanese were strangely subdued in the second half and it was the Omanis who showed the greater attacking endeavour, even if they just did not have enough quality in the final third to really threaten Gonda’s goal.

Ultimately, Japan were able to hold out for the remainder of the contest to maintain their perfect run thus far in United Arab Emirates, although they will surely have to up their game with tougher tests lying in wait once the knockout round commences.

OMAN: Faiz Al-Rushaidi, Saad Al-Mukhaini, Khalid Al-Braiki, Mohammed Al-Musalami, Ali Al-Busaidi, Jameel Al-Yahmadi, Ahmed Al-Mahaijri, Harib Al-Saadi, Raed Ibrahim Saleh, Salaah Al-Yahyaei (Mohammed Al-Ghassani 67′), Muhsen Al-Ghassani (Khalid Al-Hajri 77′).

JAPAN: Shuichi Gonda, Hiroki Sakai, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Maya Yoshida, Yuto Nagatomo, Gaku Shibasaki, Wataru Endo, Ritsu Doan (Junya Ito 84′), Takumi Minamino, Genki Haraguchi, Koya Kitagawa (Yoshinori Muto 57′).