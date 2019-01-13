AFC Asian Cup 2019: 5 Highest valued East Asian players

With the players from various participating countries in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 strutting their stuff on Asia’s grandest stage, FOX Sports Asia lists out the highest valued players from countries populating the East of the continent.

The East Asian countried that are currently involved in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 are China, Korea, DPR Korea and Japan.

With countries like South Korea and Japan doing well in the tournament – even historically – it isn’t any surprise that some of the most expensive players in the region hail from the aforementioned countries.

Here then, are 5 of the highest valued players from East Asian countries that are playing in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 tournament as compiled by Transfermarkt.

5) Maya Yoshida(Japan) – 7 million euros

The 30-year old center back plies his trade for Southampton in the Premier League, and has done from 2012. He comes in at the fifth on the list, with a valuation of 7 million euros.

4) Ritsu Doan (Japan) – 7.5 milion euros

The fleet-footed 20 year old right winger is on the scouting list for a number of clubs around Europe’s top leagues, who have identified the player as a top talent.

He plays for FC Groningen in Netherlands currently, but don’t be surprised if he moves to the Premier League in the near future. He comes in 4th on the list, with a valuation of 7.5 million euros.

3) Hiroki Sakai (Japan) – 8 million euros

Marseille right back Hiroki Sakai is our third (but not last) Japanese player on our list, and is worth 8 million euros. The 28 year old who can also play at left back, plied his trade for Hannover 96 in Germany before moving to France 2 seasons ago.

He has made 17 appearances for Marseille this season.

2) Yoshinori Muto (Japan) – 10 million euros

Newcastle striker Yoshinori Muto makes it to second spot on the list having been valued at 10 million euros. The 26 year old joined Rafa Benitez’s side this season for 10.7 million from Bundesliga side FSV Mainz.

He caps off the group of 4 Japanese players that make it in this article.

1) Heung-min Son (Korean Republic) – 50 million euros

Unsurprisingly, Heung-min Son tops this list as the most expensive East Asian player in the AFC Asian Cup (he is also the most expensive player in Asia, period).

The 26 year old is one of the best attackers in the Premier League, regularly combining to lethal effect with the likes of Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen in Tottenham

Not only is he likely the best player in Asia, he’s arguably one of the best players in the Premier League on his day.