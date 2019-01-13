Watch: Japan take the lead against Oman with a well taken penalty in the AFC Asian Cup 2019

Japan take the lead after a period of sustained pressure as repeated forays into the Oman box eventually leads to a penalty that Genki Haraguchi firmly sends to the ‘keeper’s right.

Genki Haraguchi hits a firmly struck penalty past the Oman keeper in the 28th minute after the referee awards them a slightly fortuitous spot kick.

It comes about after Haraguchi is adjudged to have been kicked inside the box in his attempt to try and connect with a loose ball, but replays seem to suggest that the contact may have marginally been outside the box and the tackle may not have been a foul at all.