Qatari striker Almoez Ali ripped apart the DPR Korea defence at will with 4 goals enroute to a 6-0 hammering that his team dished out – in the process, also setting the record for fastest to 4 goals in an AFC Asian Cup match.

Almoez Ali was at his lethal best, often profiting from the creativity of left winger Akram Hassan Afif, and put the hapless DPR Korea defence to the sword in their group E match.

In the process, he also broke the Asian Cup record for fastest time taken to score 4 goals in a single match, with only 51 minutes elapsing between his first and fourth goals.

The previous record was held by Bahrain’s Ismaeel Abdullatif in a 5-2 hammering of India in 2011. He scored his first goal in the 16th minute and his fourth in the 77th minute.

Boualem Khoukhi and Abdelkarim Hassan were the other two Qatari players that got on the scoresheet, although the night unmistakably belonged to Almoez Ali and Akram Hassan Afif.

DPR Korea, for their part, tried to muster some form of resistance, pushing up in hopes of getting a goal – but were ruthlessly countered on a number of occasions in a game in which they were thoroughly out played by superior opposition.

