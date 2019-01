Qatar’s appetite for goals is unrelenting as they score their sixth of the night against DPR Korea with Abdelkarim Hassan getting on the scoresheet this time.

Hassan picks up the ball and jinxes past a couple of Korean players, displaying tremendous upper body strength and balance to not go down under pressure, before driving at the goal and shooting low into the bottom corner.

Qatar are scoring for fun.

6-0 in the 68th minute, reads the score.