LIVE: AFC Asian Cup 2019 – Turkmenistan vs Uzbekistan

Hello & welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s live blog for the AFC Asian Cup 2019 Group F encounter between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Both the sides have had contrasting starts to their Asian Cup campaigns. While Uzbekistan managed to get all three points against Oman despite going one man down late in the second half. Their 2-1 victory saw them move up to the second place in the group which features Japan and Oman as well.

Turkmenistan, on the other hand, went one up against the pre tournament favourites Japan in the first half, only for the Blue Samurai to hit back with three second half goals. Though Turkmenistan did hit one back, it wasn’t enough and probably a bit too late for them to find an equaliser.

Tonight, however, is very crucial for their hopes of making it to the Asian Cup round of 16. Follow the match LIVE here.